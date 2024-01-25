Jinder Mahal should have gotten a longer storyline, feels former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal's short appearance and one-off match have left many wanting more, including former WWE Superstar EC3.

The Modern Day Maharaja had recently burst into the active scene, immediately setting up a match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. While he put up an incredible fight, the match did not end in his favor. However, the short taste of the veteran has many fans and critics alike asking for a longer storyline involving him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 explained how the storyline could have been stretched to include a payoff before WrestleMania.

"For Jinder, that su*ks. Because once you have like, if something's hot you gotta jump on it. I think a no finish, some sort of shenanigans or tomfoolery could have let that angle go a little bit longer. It could be a pre-WrestleMania angle with a payoff, that he gets over in the end, even if he doesn't necessarily become the champion..." [9:28 onwards]

Jinder Mahal wants a spot in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match

The Modern Day Maharaja is evidently down but not out, as he recently requested Triple H to grant him or any other member of Indus Sher a spot in the Rumble.

Speaking in a segment with WWE India, the former champion stated:

"The way the year 2024 has been going, I feel like I can win it, but I’m trying my best to be in it. Let’s make noise. Let’s get the WWE Universe to tweet, get on social media, tag Triple H, let’s tag WWE, let’s make it happen. Let’s either get myself or one of Indus Sher, Veer or Sanga, at least in the Royal Rumble, one of us. India needs to be represented in the Royal Rumble, so guys, let’s make some noise. Let’s make it happen."

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Jinder Mahal's future turns out.

