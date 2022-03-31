Jinder Mahal has heard a rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin ahead of WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal has heard rumors that Stone Cold Steve Austin is in “very, very good shape” ahead of his WWE return at WrestleMania 38.

Austin is set to appear on Kevin Owens’ KO Show in his home state of Texas on Saturday. Recent reports suggest that the segment could headline the event, prompting speculation that the Hall of Famer will face Owens in an official match.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Mahal revealed his excitement at the prospect of Austin wrestling again for the first time in 19 years:

“I’m very excited to see Stone Cold Steve Austin making his return at WrestleMania. It’s been some time since I’ve seen Stone Cold, and I’m hearing rumors that he’s in very, very good shape. So although he’s coming to confront Kevin Owens, I really hope that we see a match of some sorts, maybe, because anything is possible in WWE.” [2:26-2:49]

When did Stone Cold Steve Austin last wrestle?

Due to knee and neck injuries, Steve Austin retired from in-ring competition after his loss against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. The legendary superstar knew the match would be the last of his career, but fans were not made aware of that fact before the event.

Austin’s return to the ring has been speculated many times over the last two decades. However, the six-time WWE Champion has repeatedly stated that while he is capable of wrestling again, he plans to stay retired.

The Texas Rattlesnake currently hosts the Broken Skull Sessions interview show on the WWE Network. He has also made sporadic appearances on WWE television in recent years, most notably in 2019 when he addressed fans during a RAW Reunion episode.

