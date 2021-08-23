Jinder Mahal reacts to two WWE releases, says now is the best time to be a star outside WWE (Exclusive)

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G. in Las Vegas, Jinder Mahal reacted to the recent WWE release of Gurv and Harv Sihra, collectively known as The Bollywood Boyz.

The former WWE champion also spoke about the current wrestling landscape while addressing the recent spree of exits from Vince McMahon's company.

Jinder Mahal stated that the pro wrestling business outside WWE had evolved as there is no longer a shortage of companies to work for in the independent circuit.

Mahal didn't specifically name any wrestling promotions, but did concede that now is the ideal time for wrestlers to thrive outside WWE.

"There are a plethora of other places they can perform right now and work on their craft; the independent scene is really heating up along with several other companies. I mean, I would say that there is no better time to be a performer outside of WWE than right now," stated Mahal.

Jinder Mahal's message to The Bollywood Boyz and other released WWE Superstars

Jinder Mahal revealed he spoke to the Sihra brothers following their release. The Modern Day Maharaja had some invaluable advice for the former WWE duo. Mahal said getting cut from the WWE should not be considered the end of a wrestler's career, as it could also be the beginning of a resurgence.

Mahal explained that released WWE stars should have an optimistic viewpoint as they have the opportunity to improve as performers and try something different after leaving.

Mahal is no stranger to adversity, as his first WWE stint ended in 2014 due to a series of personal problems. The Indo-Canadian star transformed his lifestyle and spent the next two years working on his craft on the indie scene.

Mahal was rewarded for his excellent work as WWE re-hired him in 2016, and by the following year, the superstar had astonishingly captured his first world championship.

Mahal urged Gurv and Harv Sihra to stay positive and have faith in the possibility of getting back to the WWE.

"My thought was, and I did tell this to them, 'Look at this as an opportunity.' I went through it; I got released from the WWE. It's not the end of the world. You know, use this as an opportunity to better yourself. Maybe show a different side of you that you didn't get a chance to show. This is your time to shine, and the door is never shut. Stay positive, and you can always make it back to the WWE," added Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal also opened up on backstage reactions to his monumental WWE title win and a Hall of Famer's potential return while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling during the SummerSlam press junket.

