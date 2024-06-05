Jinder Mahal sends bold warning ahead of first appearance outside WWE

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has delivered a warning ahead of his first appearance outside of the company. The veteran was released by WWE on April 19 earlier this year.

It was shared earlier today that the 37-year-old would be undergoing a name change and making his debut for Black Label Pro Wrestling on July 26. His debut will take place at the Old Habits Die Screaming event at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago.

Mahal took to social media following the announcement to warn that he would be cutting a "foreign heel promo that is so toxic." He delivered the message via a meme featuring popular Hollywood star Jane Lynch, and you can check out his post below.

Jinder Mahal accomplished a lot during his time with the company and will likely be sought after on the independent wrestling scene moving forward.

Former WWE writer comments on Jinder Mahal's exit from the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on why Jinder Mahal was possibly released by WWE earlier this year.

Mahal's final match with the promotion was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal won by Bronson Reed on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL. He battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 15 edition of RAW but failed to win the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo suggested that it could have just been one person in the company who wanted Mahal gone. He claimed that a wrestler's career could be hurt simply because one person doesn't like them.

"There's some very vindictive people in professional wrestling, bro," Russo said. "And, bro, your career is in the hands of these people. So, bro, [a wrestler's career can be impacted] if somebody doesn't like you." [3:29 – 3:45]

AEW President Tony Khan mocked the idea of Jinder Mahal getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if The Modern Day Maharaja ever appears in All Elite Wrestling and what lies ahead for him in wrestling following his WWE release.

