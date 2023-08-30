Joe Gacy, Dijak and 9-time champion paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of NXT, Joe Gacy, Dijak, and Drew Gulak paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. WWE also put out an emotional video to honor the late superstar.

The entire wrestling world is saddened by the loss of the former Universal Champion, who took his last breath last Thursday at just 36 years of age. The news was first broken by Triple H, and the company did a tribute show for him and Terry Funk the subsequent day on SmackDown. There was a ten-bell salute at the beginning of the show, and the stage was occupied with numerous talents.

During the latest episode of NXT, Joe Gacy wore an armband with Bray Wyatt's name on it to pay tribute to the late star. He didn't compete on the show but was ringside for The Creed Brothers' match against The Dyad.

Drew Gulak also wore an armband during the show, as the nine-time champion (24/7 and Cruiserweight Titles) was ringside for Charlie Dempsey's match against Butch. Dijak wore black gloves that said 'Hurt' and 'Heal' during his match against Eddy Thorpe, which he won.

WWE aired another tribute video for Bray Wyatt on NXT this week

WWE paid tribute to the former Universal Champion on NXT this week by playing the same video package that was seen on SmackDown and on RAW. Just like on the red brand, Wyatt's old theme song "Live in Fear" played in the arena while the lights were out and his rocking chair was on the stage.

The fans in attendance had their flashlights on, and they chanted, "Thank you Bray!"

The Eater of Worlds had a successful career in the sports entertainment juggernaut, as he was a multi-time world champion. He has also shared the ring with several legends, including John Cena, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho. His contribution to the world of professional wrestling will be remembered by the fans for years to come.

