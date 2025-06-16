Joe Hendry drops blockbuster tease alongside Mr. Iguana

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry dropped a massive tease alongside WWE and AAA's latest viral star, Mr. Iguana. The luchador took over Los Angeles at Worlds Collide and made an appearance at Money in the Bank.

Mr. Iguana stole the show at Worlds Collide, going viral and becoming one of the biggest hits in recent memory. The same can be said for Hendry, who took over the wrestling world by storm in late 2023. It led to a working partnership between TNA and WWE, which was highlighted by a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Joe Hendry asked his followers to come up with a team name for himself and Mr. Iguana. The two were backstage at AAA's Triplemanía Regia III in Monterrey, Mexico.

"Name this team 🦎 👏 👏," Hendry tweeted.

Joe Hendry lost a four-way match for the TNA X Division Championship, while Mr. Iguana was victorious alongside Niño Hamburguesa and El Fiscal against the Tokyo Bad Boys in a trios match. Hendry went viral for executing an RKO during the match, an homage to Randy Orton, whom he faced at WrestleMania 41.

TNA legend almost in tears after watching Joe Hendry make his WrestleMania debut

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, TNA legend James Storm was asked about his reaction to Joe Hendry having a match at WrestleMania. Storm was emotional, pointing to the TNA World Championship being featured in the biggest wrestling event of the year.

"I actually almost shed a tear. Because I was happy for Joe, but I was really happy for TNA. People can say whatever they want to say about, 'Oh, this was not a good look.' No, it was a good look. It’s the biggest show of the year, and they have another company’s belt in shot," Storm said. (H/T chrisvanvliet.com)

Hendry lost the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground to Trick Williams, who is a WWE Superstar.

