Joe Hendry sends a 4-word message to CM Punk after being spotted with 52-year-old legend

CM Punk was spotted with Joe Hendry, who seemingly trained with him (or just crossed paths) along with a 52-year-old legend. The TNA World Champion sent a four-word message to Punk.

CM Punk and Joe Hendry are in close proximity now that TNA and WWE are officially partners and collaborating. Joe Hendry has been on fire in 2025 after winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, appearing at the Royal Rumble, wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, and now feuding with Trick Williams on NXT.

He just so happened to cross paths with CM Punk and his friend, the 52-year-old legend Ace Steel. Hendry sent a message stating that he was learning from the best:

CM Punk has a massive task ahead of him at Saturday Night's Main Event

Punk returns to the ring in Tampa, Florida, as he teams up with Sami Zayn to take on the duo of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.

For Punk, it's an extension of his rivalry against Seth Rollins. In singles matches, the two veterans are now 1-1, with Rollins controversially winning their last bout due to Roman Reigns' interference. Naturally, the Paul Heyman (double) betrayal at WrestleMania 41 made things worse, but there's yet to be a conclusive third bout.

Regardless, Punk will be looking to get past Seth Rollins, with whom he has been feuding for almost the entirety of 2025. Both veterans are likely eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins made his intentions to Jey Uso very clear - the second he's done with Logan Paul (and Gunther), The Visionary will be waiting.

Punk will also be looking to get back on top, but it looks like there might be more obstacles in his way. Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how the world title picture plays out this year.

