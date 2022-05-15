"I kind of know where he's going here" – WWE Legend on Edge's Judgment Day faction

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield shared his thoughts on Edge's villainous stable, The Judgment Day.

The Rated R Superstar laid the groundwork for the faction during the buildup to his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 as the former started teasing his darker side, even debuting a new theme song.

Damian Priest aligned himself with Edge at 'Mania 38, distracting Styles to help the Master Manipulator win. Rhea Ripley joined the Duo at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking about the faction on this week's The Bump, JBL heaped praise on The Rated R superstar, calling the faction "one of the most interesting things that WWE has done in years."

"Look, I was part of the Ministry of Darkness with Edge. I kind of know where he's going here. This is one of the most interesting things that WWE has done in years, aside of course from Theory debuting. Edge completely always reinvents himself. He's done it time and time again and for him to be at the level of greatness that he has been for this long and to be better than he's ever been is amazing to me."

JBL was also full of praise for Styles, comparing The Phenomenal One to Shawn Michaels:

"Taking nothing away from AJ Styles, I think AJ Styles is this generation's Shawn Michaels. I think he's that good. He just doesn't have a bad match. These are two incredible performers. We're lucky to have seen this dream match." (from 33:38 to 34:17)

Check out the complete edition of The Bump below:

Edge's new nicknames for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Edge overcame AJ Styles for the second time in a row at WrestleMania Backlash, adding Rhea Ripley to the mix at the premium live event.

This week's edition of RAW saw The Rated R Superstar refer to Damian Priest as 'The Punishment' and Rhea as 'The Eradicator.'

Damian was also in action on the red brand as he took on Finn Balor in a singles match. The bout ended in a DQ after the heels attacked Balor.

There have also been rumors about the group adding a fourth member, with reports suggesting former NXT Champion Ciampa. However, there's no confirmation on who the fourth member could be.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh