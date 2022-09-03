"I should call Mr. JBL and talk to him" - John Bradshaw Layfield's former manager reacts to mysterious new WWE storyline (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is positively intrigued by JBL and Happy Corbin's new WWE angle and revealed that he might even consider calling his long-time friend Bradshaw after his appearance on SmackDown.

Following his singles loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on this SmackDown, a dejected Corbin mysteriously drove away in JBL's white limousine, seemingly confirming the beginning of an alliance with the WWE Hall of Famer. The backstage segment has become one of the most significant talking points from the recent episode.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell liked the developing storyline on SmackDown as he felt JBL and Baron Corbin could be a very entertaining duo on TV. He has known John Bradshaw Layfield since the early 1990s as he briefly managed the superstar in WWE (then known as WWF).

"It does [whether the angle interests him] because JBL adds entertainment value to it and him and Corbin, there is going to be a lot of entertainment value between those two guys," said Mantell. "And I'm looking forward to that. I should call Mr. JBL and talk to him for a minute and see what the hell is going on. I really enjoyed that because I saw it on Twitter first. Was that JBL? He got in the car; they drove off. That's all you need. Now we've got somewhere to go next week." [55:52 - 56:42]

The wrestling veteran was happy to see JBL involved in an active program in WWE as he believed his former colleague had improved as a performer as the years passed.

"I was his manager, and I think in the mid-90s. But anyway, he was good then; I think he is better now. Maybe not in the ring, but one thing he can do is he can talk. With him and Corbin together, I don't think you could ask for a better duo," added Mantell. [58:10 -58:50]

Dutch Mantell explains the biggest benefit of WWE getting JBL back

Triple H has emphasized reorganizing the roster as many previously absent names are being brought back into the company. While most are talent from NXT, Dutch Mantell said JBL's return was completely different as the former world champion doesn't need any introductions.

Booking Bradshaw alongside a superstar in a possible managerial role seems like a great decision from WWE, according to Dutch Mantell:

"I think it is already big because of JBL. What do you get when you bring back people they know? There is no get-over time. He is already over. All he's got to do is show up, and people remember. They've got all this tape on him; whatever they want to do with him, it's already there, right at your fingertips. They can pull all that stuff up. And a lot of fans still remember JBL. When he started, he started like at least 20 years ago, didn't he?" he added. [57:37 - 58:09]

It remains to be seen whether Layfield and Corbin will begin a full-fledged alliance on WWE. However, the appearance of the Hall of Famer was a pleasant surprise for the fans this week.

