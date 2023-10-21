"It's a long time" - WWE veteran shares his take on John Cena's unfortunate streak on SmackDown (Exclusive)

A former WWE manager spoke about John Cena's segment on SmackDown this week.

The Cenation Leader cut an emotional promo this week. He said that it has been over 2,000 days since he won a singles matchup. In fact, he choked up during the promo as the fans chanted his name and thanked him. However, Cena came back strongly and claimed that he still has what it takes to get the job done and win matches.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell acknowledged that it has indeed been a long time since John won a singles match. The veteran pointed out that over the last year, WWE has been putting a lot of emphasis on records and title reigns. He also noted that Cena was sentimental during his promo, hinting at his limited time left in the ring.

"Is that true? 2000 days? How long has he been away from WWE? Mantell continued, "It's a long time. It is. What I've noticed about WWE, all of a sudden they're in this records department. 2000 days, 1151 days, when did they start that, about a year ago, making the records count? Now we go on a crusade of the past. It looks like John was really gonna get choked up there get really sentimental." [9:30 - 10:28]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

John Cena squared off against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

At the end of his SmackDown promo, John Cena mentioned that he was ready to fight and would confront any man who walked through the curtains.

The 16-time champ did not have to wait long as Solo Sikoa came down to the ring. Without exchanging any words, the two men started brawling. Suddenly, Jimmy Uso also joined the fray, leading to a two-on-one beatdown on Cena.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso made a surprise appearance and took out Jimmy. Finally, in the ring, John Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment to Solo to make a strong statement.

Do you think we will see Cena in action at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.