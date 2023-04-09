"John Cena 2.0" - WWE Universe hails 37-year-old star as the best babyface following wholesome milestone

John Cena has had a conflicting relationship with WWE fans for most of his career, but it's undeniable that he was the biggest babyface of an entire generation. The Cenation Leader is still beloved for his work in and outside the ring, but it seems another star has continued his wholesome acts.

Cody Rhodes has been receiving huge love from the crowd ever since returning to WWE. His grand entrance at WrestleMania 38 was a signal that there was a huge star in the making for WWE, and the company catapulted him straight into the main event scene to capitalize on his momentum.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare failed to finish his story as he fell to the onslaught of action from the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at this year's WrestleMania. However, this didn't deter his streak from spreading joy to many young fans as Rhodes fulfilled 15 "Make A Wishes" throughout the Mania weekend.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania week granted a total of 15 ‘make a wishes’ 🤍 Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania week granted a total of 15 ‘make a wishes’ 🤍 https://t.co/tMkBN6f27n

The "Make-A-Wish" Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps many children affected by terminal illnesses fulfill their wishes. The WWE Universe fell head over heels for Cody Rhodes after hearing of his actions and drew comparisons to John Cena as they hailed him as the best babyface in professional wrestling currently.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WrestleOps Cody really is THE babyface in the whole business now, it's wild @WrestleOps Cody really is THE babyface in the whole business now, it's wild https://t.co/vzBWDbjOvV

Ethan @StephNatiion @WrestleOps Those make a wishes plus the American colors and how much the crowd loves him should make him the modern day cena @WrestleOps Those make a wishes plus the American colors and how much the crowd loves him should make him the modern day cena

lolo @lolo13156583 @WrestleOps See, that's why I'm never going to be mad at Cena for not turning heel, nor of Cody if he didn't want to do it, there are more important things than some crying adults entertainment, I was a kid I loved Cena even though I liked heels, happy for these kids and I hope they get well @WrestleOps See, that's why I'm never going to be mad at Cena for not turning heel, nor of Cody if he didn't want to do it, there are more important things than some crying adults entertainment, I was a kid I loved Cena even though I liked heels, happy for these kids and I hope they get well

Anmol✨ @Anmol_299



Wholesome @WrestleOps Best babyface in all of wrestlingWholesome @WrestleOps Best babyface in all of wrestling Wholesome 😄

These acts are certainly reminiscent of the Cenation Leader, and judging from the love that Cody Rhodes is receiving from the fans, he may be on his way to being this generation's John Cena.

John Cena has the Guinness World record for the most wishes granted for Make-A-Wish

It's safe to say that John Cena will always be one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, but his heartwarming kindness to young fans and children will also not be forgotten so easily.

The Cenation Leader might have tied the record for most World Championships in WWE with Ric Flair, but there's one World Record we doubt that no one will be able to touch in a long time, and that's his Make-A-Wish count. Cena has set the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted by any celebrity, with a grand total of 650 wishes.

The Champ granted his first wish in his debut year for WWE back in 2002 and went on to fulfill the foundation's 1000th Wish in 2012. It's safe to say that John Cena is not only the face of WWE but also represents one of the biggest charitable non-profit organizations in the world.

Cody Rhodes is certainly living and acting as a kind babyface through John Cena's example as a star in the making.

