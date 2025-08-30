John Cena & 77-year-old legend were the only talents sitting at Vince McMahon's table during his birthday (Exclusive)

There was a lot of buzz around Vince McMahon recently, as he celebrated his 80th birthday in Brooklyn, and many familiar names from WWE were present. However, a 77-year-old legend revealed that among the talents sitting at McMahon's table, it was only he and John Cena.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed his presence at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in New York with host Mac Davis and Bill Apter. It was a two-day affair.

What Teddy Long said was that among the talents, only he and John Cena were seated at Vince McMahon's table. He noted that R-Truth came too, but he wasn't placed next to McMahon:

"The first night was very good, just the opening and stuff. I had a really good conversation with Vince [McMahon]. Some of the things I won't repeat because that was between me and him but first thing he said to me was, 'It's so good to see you', and I thanked him for everything he had done for me and Saturday Night for the birthday party, I went and sat down at the table and the lady said, 'You're Teddy Long? You're at Vince's table'. So the only talents that were at that table were me and John Cena, I believe that was it. I saw R-Truth come down and sit, but he wasn't at the table."

You can watch the full video below:

John Cena has been vocal about his feelings towards Vince McMahon

You aren't going to see that many WWE stars openly praising their old boss, Vince McMahon, mainly due to the allegations that he has been hit with over the last few years. However, John Cena has stood his ground.

In an interview with The New York Times, John Cena reaffirmed his love for his old boss despite all the allegations:

"I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince [McMahon]. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love," Cena said. [H/T: Fightful]

It was a bold statement to make, considering he knew what the reaction to that would be. However, the WWE fans' universal love of John Cena seemed to be enough for them to overlook what he said.

Regardless, it seems like WWE stars, or at least a handful, have enough respect for McMahon because they know they wouldn't be where they are without him. That's what generally causes a conflict of interest.

