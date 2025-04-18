"I love Vince" - John Cena breaks character ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena recently broke his on-screen character and voiced his love for Vince McMahon amid the serious allegations against the former WWE CEO. The multi-time World Champion publicly declared this ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

On January 25, 2024, Janel Grant filed a disturbing lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and several higher-ups from the company. The lawsuit claims that the 79-year-old veteran made Ms. Grant's employment contingent on a sexual relationship with him and forced her into sexual acts with others, including a former UFC and WWE Champion, as part of talent negotiations.

McMahon has denied these accusations and intends to clear his name. Amid the controversy, he stepped down from his role in the TKO Group and World Wrestling Entertainment and has since been under federal investigation.

Ad

Trending

That being said, just days before WrestleMania 41, John Cena broke character with a public declaration of love for his former boss. In an interview with the New York Times, The Franchise Player affirmed the sincerity of his feelings towards Vince McMahon, regardless of the allegations. He anticipated negative reactions to his stance but noted the importance of his close relationship with Mr. McMahon.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince [McMahon]. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love," said Cena. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

John Cena will be in action at WWE WrestleMania

In March, the Cenation Leader won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. He then turned heel by joining forces with The Rock and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes, leaving him lifeless in the ring.

John Cena is set to lock horns with The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows on April 20, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Face That Runs The Place becomes a 17-time World Champion by dethroning Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More