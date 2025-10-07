John Cena admits he failed

John Cena has admitted that he failed in WWE recently. The Never-Seen 17 is in the final leg of his retirement tour in World Wrestling Entertainment, with just five dates left as an active performer.

His final run with the company has been a mixed bag, especially after his heel turn, which failed to meet expectations. As a result, Cena went back to being a babyface ahead of SummerSlam this year.

There has been a lot of discussion over his run as a heel falling flat, and The Champ himself acknowledged the shortcomings recently. During the FAN EXPO in Chicago, the 17-time WWE World Champion was told by a fan that he seemed upset over the heel turn, especially after The Rock didn't show up.

Cena said he wasn't upset, stating that his heel run had failed and he could learn from it.

"Oh, no, no. I wasn't upset. I just know I failed. Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? Yeah. I went out there and bombed. Sh*t happens, guys. Come on now," he said.

You can watch the video below:

WWE and John Cena are now looking to course correct after the ill-fated heel run as the clock ticks down on the GOAT's retirement tour.

Update on John Cena's final WWE opponent

An update has emerged on John Cena's final opponent in WWE. The Last Real Champion is slated to compete in his final match for the promotion at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

There has been a lot of speculation over who he will face on that night, with names such as Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso discussed.

However, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is planning to have Gunther face Cena in his farewell match. He also noted that Triple H may announce a tournament to determine his last opponent, with the Ring General being booked to win the thing.

