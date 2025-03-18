John Cena should annihilate WWE star after brutal comments on RAW, feels wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed John Cena's promo on RAW this week. The legendary wrestler trashed the fans during the opening segment of the show.

Ad

On RAW, Cena seemingly ended his "toxic relationship" with the fans. After the segment, WWE announcer Michael Cole got on his headset and shared his thoughts on it. He claimed that Cena was unreasonable and called him an "irrational prick."

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo took issue with the comments. He lashed out at the announcer, claiming that berating an in-ring veteran like John hurt his credibility. The ex-writer felt the remarks would be okay if they were followed up by Cena destroying Cole in the coming weeks.

Ad

Trending

"Michael Cole, shut the F up, bro! You're supposed to be an announcer. Now you're calling John Cena an irrational prick. Okay, so now the announcers are gonna start calling the wrestlers names. Michael Cole, I could care less if you hate me, if this gets back to you. You are showing week after week after week how badly you needed Vince McMahon in your headsets." He continued, "That would be fine if next week, Michael Cole goes to interview John Cena and John Cena annihilates him." [From 11:05 onwards]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

The Cenation Leader will have the golden opportunity to win the elusive 17th world championship when he goes up against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 next month.

It will be interesting to see if this new version of Cena is willing to resort to some underhanded tactics to win the gold.

If you use the quotes, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback