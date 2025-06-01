  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena is not to blame for recent WWE issues, explains WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

John Cena is not to blame for recent WWE issues, explains WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:05 GMT
What is John Cena planning on doing next? (via WWE.com)
What is John Cena planning on doing next? [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar John Cena has recently received some criticism from fans, despite his heel turn being the most surprising event in recent memory. However, a Hall of Famer does not think that the blame lies with Cena.

Ad

For some, The Franchise Player's heel turn has fallen flat due to various factors including the lack of a credible opponent after Cody Rhodes. Nevertheless, Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter are vehement in their defense of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. According to them, the apparent dip in ratings and viewership is not Cena's fault.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter claimed that Cena was not on programming enough to be the reason for the dip.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He's not on TV enough to be him." [7:10 onwards]

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agreed, stating:

"Yeah, can't blame it on John Cena about the viewership. They don't turn, poeple don't turn in just to see one guy. They turn in to see a lot of guys okay? So you've got to blame the viewership on the whole roster." [7:14 onwards]
Ad

Check out their comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE veteran not impressed with John Cena's recent actions

John Cena recently faced R-Truth in a singles match, which Jim Cornette thinks was a sloppy exhibition.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran talked about how Cena seemed unathletic in the ring, which affected the quality of the match. He said:

"[The match] underperformed the in-ring expectations because Cena can’t throw a punch anymore. The slow deliberate heat was both slow and deliberate. And then when R-Truth would foil an Attitude Adjustment and give him the shoulder tackles like Cena does and the spinning suplex, R-Truth picked him up and spun him around and was holding him almost till he was about two feet off the mat and John still had his f*cking arm down like, 'Block this giant fall,'" Cornette said. [1:51 - 2:31]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what John Cena does next in WWE.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the exclusive YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications