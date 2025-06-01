John Cena is not to blame for recent WWE issues, explains WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar John Cena has recently received some criticism from fans, despite his heel turn being the most surprising event in recent memory. However, a Hall of Famer does not think that the blame lies with Cena.

For some, The Franchise Player's heel turn has fallen flat due to various factors including the lack of a credible opponent after Cody Rhodes. Nevertheless, Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter are vehement in their defense of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. According to them, the apparent dip in ratings and viewership is not Cena's fault.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter claimed that Cena was not on programming enough to be the reason for the dip.

"He's not on TV enough to be him." [7:10 onwards]

World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agreed, stating:

"Yeah, can't blame it on John Cena about the viewership. They don't turn, poeple don't turn in just to see one guy. They turn in to see a lot of guys okay? So you've got to blame the viewership on the whole roster." [7:14 onwards]

WWE veteran not impressed with John Cena's recent actions

John Cena recently faced R-Truth in a singles match, which Jim Cornette thinks was a sloppy exhibition.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran talked about how Cena seemed unathletic in the ring, which affected the quality of the match. He said:

"[The match] underperformed the in-ring expectations because Cena can’t throw a punch anymore. The slow deliberate heat was both slow and deliberate. And then when R-Truth would foil an Attitude Adjustment and give him the shoulder tackles like Cena does and the spinning suplex, R-Truth picked him up and spun him around and was holding him almost till he was about two feet off the mat and John still had his f*cking arm down like, 'Block this giant fall,'" Cornette said. [1:51 - 2:31]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what John Cena does next in WWE.

