John Cena "can't throw a punch anymore"; veteran blasts WWE champion

A wrestling veteran has blasted John Cena following his match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena made quick work of Truth but was criticized for the current state of his in-ring work.
The Last Real Champion faced off against R-Truth at SNME last week in Tampa, Florida. The Undisputed WWE Championship wasn't on the line since it was a personal bout after Cena hit Truth with the Attitude Adjustment at the Backlash post-show conference.
Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former WWE manager felt underwhelmed by the match between John Cena and R-Truth. He had no expectations heading into the bout but felt that The Cenation Leader had lost a step, claiming that he "can't throw a punch" anymore.
"(The match) underperformed the in-ring expectations because Cena can’t throw a punch anymore. The slow deliberate heat was both slow and deliberate. And then when R-Truth would foil an Attitude Adjustment and give him the shoulder tackles like Cena does and the spinning suplex, R-Truth picked him up and spun him around and was holding him almost till he was about two feet off the mat and John still had his f*cking arm down like, 'Block this giant fall,'" Cornette said. [1:51 - 2:31]
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
John Cena has never been known as an in-ring worker, but having a "lazy punch" fits into his current character, who wants to ruin wrestling.
John Cena cites diminishing in-ring skills as one of the reasons why he is retiring
Speaking on the latest episode of Stephanie's Places, John Cena shared that age and his regressing skills are the main reasons for ending his in-ring career. He's no longer capable of putting on a match on a regular basis, and his body is no longer like it used to be.
"My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, my partner is not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it's time to close this chapter. I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don't feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on a canvas," Cena said.
Cena's in-ring career is expected to end in December, although his final opponent remains unclear at this point. He's set to team with Logan Paul and face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.