John Cena "can't throw a punch anymore"; veteran blasts WWE champion

A wrestling veteran has blasted John Cena following his match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena made quick work of Truth but was criticized for the current state of his in-ring work.

Ad

The Last Real Champion faced off against R-Truth at SNME last week in Tampa, Florida. The Undisputed WWE Championship wasn't on the line since it was a personal bout after Cena hit Truth with the Attitude Adjustment at the Backlash post-show conference.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former WWE manager felt underwhelmed by the match between John Cena and R-Truth. He had no expectations heading into the bout but felt that The Cenation Leader had lost a step, claiming that he "can't throw a punch" anymore.

Ad

Trending

"(The match) underperformed the in-ring expectations because Cena can’t throw a punch anymore. The slow deliberate heat was both slow and deliberate. And then when R-Truth would foil an Attitude Adjustment and give him the shoulder tackles like Cena does and the spinning suplex, R-Truth picked him up and spun him around and was holding him almost till he was about two feet off the mat and John still had his f*cking arm down like, 'Block this giant fall,'" Cornette said. [1:51 - 2:31]

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

John Cena has never been known as an in-ring worker, but having a "lazy punch" fits into his current character, who wants to ruin wrestling.

John Cena cites diminishing in-ring skills as one of the reasons why he is retiring

Speaking on the latest episode of Stephanie's Places, John Cena shared that age and his regressing skills are the main reasons for ending his in-ring career. He's no longer capable of putting on a match on a regular basis, and his body is no longer like it used to be.

Ad

"My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, my partner is not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it's time to close this chapter. I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don't feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on a canvas," Cena said.

Ad

Cena's in-ring career is expected to end in December, although his final opponent remains unclear at this point. He's set to team with Logan Paul and face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More