John Cena reveals real-life reason behind WWE retirement decision

John Cena is set to end his WWE in-ring career by the end of this year. The Franchise Player recently opened up about what led him to take that decision.

Ad

The 48-year-old was the face of the Stamford-based company for over a decade. However, he became a part-time superstar after moving to Hollywood. Last year, the 17-time world champion shocked the world by announcing that he would retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025.

Cena returned to the promotion earlier this year to embark on his farewell tour, which saw him turn heel and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places, Cena disclosed why he decided to end his wrestling career. The Franchise Player said that while he always enjoyed his time in the gym, he was feeling disappointed lately as he realized he could not perform or lift as much weight as he used to.

Cena pointed out that it was the same with in-ring performance, saying that his skills were regressing. Hence, he concluded that he must end that chapter of his life.

Ad

"I can't do even do these lifts anymore because my body's so beat up. So, as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, 'Oh man, I'm never gonna overhead press 375 pounds ever again. But let's work to see what best I can for today is.' You know, it's a very similar course to WWE. My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, my partner is not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it's time to close this chapter. I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don't feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on a canvas," Cena said.

Ad

The 17-time world champion revealed that he pitched the idea for a farewell tour to the company's executives, hoping they would see the business side of it. Luckily for him, they did:

"I had pitched that idea, a real wrestling farewell, and hoping they will see the business in it. And they were like, 'Yes, this is gonna be good.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena wants to "ruin" wrestling by retiring as Undisputed WWE Champion

Following his comeback earlier this year, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania. That same night, The Franchise Player turned heel for the first time in over 20 years and destroyed Cody Rhodes.

The 48-year-old defeated The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows to capture the title and become a record-breaking 17-time world champion. Meanwhile, heel Cena, who claimed he was in a "toxic" relationship with the WWE Universe, vowed to "ruin" wrestling by retiring with the championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite his current attitude, many experts believe Cena would turn babyface again before hanging up his boots by the end of December. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for the Last Real Champion.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More