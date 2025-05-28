John Cena wanted to be a cop and a Marine before WWE; reveals why it didn't happen

John Cena has had a legendary career as a WWE Superstar. However, the 17-time world champion almost took a different path in life, having tried to join the police force and the U.S. Marine Corps earlier in his life.

Ad

In 1999, the current Undisputed WWE Champion graduated from Springfield College with a degree in exercise physiology. He later moved to California, where he worked at a Gold's Gym. Before joining the Stamford-based company, the 48-year-old also worked other jobs, including as a limousine driver.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on the latest episode of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+, Cena opened up about his quest to become a cop or a U.S. Marine. Cena pointed out that he wanted to have a long-term plan while he was working at Gold's Gym. Hence, he tried to join the police force but failed the CHP exam.

Ad

Trending

The Last Real Champion then considered enlisting in the U.S. Marines to "remain physical" and continue performing at a top level.

"So, I chose the Marines because I failed at everything else. I tried to apply my degree and no strength company would take me or fitness company would take me. I tried to be a cop. I failed the CHP exam. I was like, 'Man, I [am] kinda just working at the front desk of Gold's Venice. And that's enough, like, I get to train every day. It's cool. I'm well fed. I'm good. But I gotta think more long-term. Like, what's the next play?' And I wanted to remain physical. I wanted to keep myself in a top-level of performance. I'm like, 'These the Marines, they pretty much seem like they would do that," Cena said.

Ad

Just before Cena went to sign up for the Marine Corps, he received an offer that changed his life:

"So, I was gonna drive down and sign up. And then, literally, the weekend I was gonna go, my buddy was like, 'Man, we're training over at Orange County. Would you ever wanna do that?' I was like, 'I'd take a look at it.' And I remember driving to LA Boxing, a one-storey glass building, and I can see the ring through the glass, and I was like, 'I will deal with the s*ck Monday through Friday because on the weekends, I'll be a superhero. And that's how I approached it."

Ad

Ad

John Cena is set to compete at WWE Money in the Bank

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE to kick off his farewell tour. The 48-year-old turned heel for the first time in over two decades and defeated Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena has since defeated Randy Orton at Backlash and R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX. The Undisputed WWE Champion is now set to team up with Logan Paul to fight Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in a massive tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Ad

Ad

A lack of communication between John Cena and Stephanie McMahon led to an embarrassing moment for The Billion Dollar Princess.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More