Logan Paul shares insight on why John Cena finally turned heel

John Cena and Logan Paul are two of the biggest crossover stars in WWE history, and now they are joining forces to battle against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The current Undisputed WWE Champion is 88 days into his long-awaited heel turn, with more twists and surprises to come in his retirement year. Paul recently offered unique insight into what Cena is really enjoying about this villainous run.

The Cenation Leader defeated longtime associate R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, then disrespected the rapping wrestler with a post-match belt shot. Cena later interfered in the main event to help The Maverick dethrone Main Event Jey for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rhodes made his surprise return to shut the heels down, setting up Uso and The American Nightmare vs. Cena and Paul at WWE Money In the Bank.

The Maverick believes Heel Cena is playing the WWE Universe like a fiddle, and he loves it. Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul praised John Cena and declared his heel turn to be a major power move. Paul then offered a potential explanation for why his new tag team partner finally turned after all these years.

"I think John Cena finally realized it’s just better on this side of the fence. The grass is much greener on the side of the heel. Normally, it’s not. They say the grass isn’t greener. In this case, it is because I’ll tell you why. You could be real. You can say what you want to say. You’re not worried about always being liked or selling tickets or getting your merchandise or hitting the bottom line. Even if your boss has come to you with notes and you’re like, ‘Yo, do this,’ and you’re like, ‘Bro, I’m gonna do whatever the f**k I want, and enjoy the f***ing show.’ And that’s the wave I think John is on right now, and I love it," Logan Paul said. [H/T to PWMania]

Officials have not confirmed when Logan Paul and John Cena will hook back up on TV before MITB. Cena is scheduled for the next two SmackDown episodes leading to the PLE, as well as the post-MITB editions of RAW and SmackDown. The WWE website does not have Paul listed for any events as of now.

Logan Paul and John Cena set for WWE Money in the Bank

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, June 7, for Money in the Bank XVI. Below is the updated lineup going into SmackDown:

John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Lynch loses, she can no longer challenge for the title while Valkyria is champion. If Valkyria loses, she must raise Lynch's hand and recognize her as the better woman) Women's MITB Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill or Naomi or Nia Jax vs. TBD Men's MITB Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. Andrade or Carmelo Hayes or Jacob Fatu vs. TBD

Friday's SmackDown will feature the two listed qualifiers: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax, and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu. The final men's and women's qualifiers are expected for next week's go-home episode of RAW.

