John Cena breaks character to candidly address WWE heel turn

John Cena unexpectedly turned heel in WWE for the first time in nearly two decades. He recently broke character to candidly address the surprising move.

The Franchise Player was the Stamford-based company's top babyface for many years. As he returned earlier this year to embark on his retirement tour, the 48-year-old turned heel and accused fans of being abusive to him. He claimed the fans were awful people. Meanwhile, he vowed to ruin wrestling for fans and everybody else by retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon's show, Stephanie's Places, Cena broke character to discuss his heel turn. He stated that he was fortunate to have many people from whom he could learn. Meanwhile, he confessed to 'flat-out stealing' from The Billion Dollar Princess in his heel character.

"Can I just say I had some really good people to learn from. And you are in a very short list of names that falls into. I flat-out steal a lot from you. So, thanks for helping me through this," he said.

Why did John Cena decide to retire from WWE?

In his chat with Stephanie McMahon, John Cena opened up about his decision to hang up his boots by the end of this year.

He disclosed that he had noticed a decline in his performance in the gym and the ring due to his body being beaten up. Hence, the Undisputed WWE Champion felt he needed to close that chapter in his life.

"I can't do even do these lifts anymore because my body's so beat up. So, as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, 'Oh man, I'm never gonna overhead press 375 pounds ever again. But let's work to see what best I can for today is.' You know, it's a very similar course to WWE. My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, my partner is not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it's time to close this chapter. I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don't feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on a canvas," Cena said.

Stephanie McMahon revealed on the same episode why she decided to save John Cena's career when he was almost fired from the company.

