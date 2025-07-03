John Cena breaks character to praise WWE legend; The Rock won't be happy

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently broke his on-screen character to praise a legendary name. The 17-time World Champion also highlighted a big similarity between him and the star. It is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

John Cena is at the tail end of his professional wrestling career. This year, Cena has given fans some of the most memorable matches against his greatest rivals, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. After defeating The Best in the World at WWE Night of Champions, The Chain Gang Soldier is all set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, John Cena recently made an appearance on Complex, alongside his co-star Idris Elba, to promote their new movie, Heads of State. During the conversation, Cena was asked to name the wrestler who had the greatest entrance of all time.

Without any second thoughts, the 17-time World Champion namedropped Stone Cold Steve Austin. Cena also highlighted a major similarity between him and Austin, saying that the legend also wears jorts inside the ring just like him.

"Immediate reaction, I gotta go with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Glass breaks [tries to sing Austin's theme], beer, sometimes motor vehicles are involved. Leather vest. He does also wear the jorts," he said. [0:28 - 0:46]

Check out the video below:

The Rock might not be happy with John Cena's answer, as Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of his greatest rivals in wrestling. Dwayne Johnson also has a unique connection with Cena at the moment as he played a huge role in turning the 17-time World Champion heel this year.

John Cena praised another WWE legend

Similar to his praise for Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena also hailed WWE legend Batista as the greatest wrestler-turned-actor.

During the same conversation with Idris Elba on Complex, The Cenation Leader highlighted that the former World Heavyweight Champion had "range" to star in different roles. Cena also asked fans to look out for Dave Bautista's upcoming work in Hollywood.

"I’m gonna give respect where respect is earned, going Dave Bautista. The dude has range and now has like transformed his whole body. The stuff he’s about to do, look out for Dave Bautista. The stuff he’s already done is incredible. But as far as wrestler-turned-actor with the range, you know me, I’m just d*ck jokes, that’s it. Dave’s got range," Cena said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE title run going forward.

