John Cena breaks the fourth wall and sends USA Network a message on WWE SmackDown

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, John Cena broke the fourth wall in his unforgettable response to the pipebomb promo nearly 14 years after the original. He broke the fourth wall twice, and the second instance saw him send a crazy message to the USA Network, the network that broadcasts SmackDown in the United States.

In the first instance, Cena broke the fourth wall when he copied CM Punk's "Hey Colt Cabana!" line from over a decade ago. In this case, he namedropped Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder). All of these men are stars that Cena has crossed paths with in several influential storylines in the 2010s.

When he was done with his 'pipebomb,' there were still three minutes left for the show to go off air. John Cena told the USA Network that they can keep the extra 2.5 minutes as he doesn't need a bomb.

Referring to himself as the Elvis (Presley) of wrestling, John Cena then walked out of the building, and everybody was left in disbelief over what just happened. Even CM Punk seemed a bit out of it after SmackDown went off air, as he was completely silent and just looked on at the crowd.

This will be a moment that will be spoken of by fans for ages.

