John Cena breaks the fourth wall and sends USA Network a message on WWE SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 21, 2025 03:32 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Cena stood tall yet again (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, John Cena broke the fourth wall in his unforgettable response to the pipebomb promo nearly 14 years after the original. He broke the fourth wall twice, and the second instance saw him send a crazy message to the USA Network, the network that broadcasts SmackDown in the United States.

In the first instance, Cena broke the fourth wall when he copied CM Punk's "Hey Colt Cabana!" line from over a decade ago. In this case, he namedropped Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder). All of these men are stars that Cena has crossed paths with in several influential storylines in the 2010s.

When he was done with his 'pipebomb,' there were still three minutes left for the show to go off air. John Cena told the USA Network that they can keep the extra 2.5 minutes as he doesn't need a bomb.

Referring to himself as the Elvis (Presley) of wrestling, John Cena then walked out of the building, and everybody was left in disbelief over what just happened. Even CM Punk seemed a bit out of it after SmackDown went off air, as he was completely silent and just looked on at the crowd.

This will be a moment that will be spoken of by fans for ages.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

