John Cena breaks major WWE record with his RAW promo

WWE Superstar John Cena delivered a passionate promo last night on RAW in Brussels, Belgium. The Cenation Leader's appearance on the red brand has induced massive numbers on social media.

The 16-time World Champion opened the show to speak for the first time since his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Cena tore into the WWE Universe and called out the fans for mistreating him over the years. His WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes eventually interrupted and shared his take on the veteran's words by calling him a 'whiny bit*h.'

John Cena's promo spread like wildfire on the internet. Within the first 24 hours, the segment has already amassed more than 102 million views across all WWE social media accounts. It has also become the most-viewed WWE segment of 2025 so far.

Wrestling veteran shares honest take on John Cena's WWE RAW promo

John Cena's promo from Monday Night RAW has garnered mixed reviews from wrestling fans and former stars. While some thoroughly enjoyed the opening segment, others criticized some of the things Cena had to say.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated Cena's promo barely made any sense to him. The veteran suggested the 47-year-old could get more heat by calling out Make-A-Wish kids for being ungrateful.

"When you listen to what he's saying, it's like brother, this just doesn't make any sense. I mean, seriously, I hate to say this. The only way he could ever get any heat is you gotta bring up the Make-A-Wish. You gotta say, 'They made me do that. Those kids were ungrateful. I hated it.' That's where you gotta go. I wrote down a lot of these one-liners and it just doesn't make any sense," he said. [From 3:30 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are advertised for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW, scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland. It will be interesting to see if the two stars engage in a battle of words at the show.

