John Cena breaks silence after final WWE match is confirmed

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:13 GMT
John Cena is set to retire in December! (Image from WWE.com)

John Cena took to social media to send a message after WWE announced the date and location for his final match. The Cenation Leader hyped the match with a short message on X.

Cena is currently amid his retirement tour that began earlier this year. The 17-time world champion has had a rollercoaster last run, which includes him turning heel, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, and also losing once again to Brock Lesnar. The Last Real Champion has just 5 appearances remaining in his current run, with his next appearance set to be at Crown Jewel in Australia.

WWE recently cleared the air on John Cena's last match, announcing that he will don his wrestling boots for the final time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington. The 17-time world champion reacted to the announcement with a short message, hyping up his last outing to the squared circle.

Veteran says John Cena must win his final WWE match

The curtain is set to close on John Cena's in-ring career as the 17-time world champion will be hanging up his wrestling boots after his final match on December 13. While the opponent for Cena's final outing to the squared circle is not known yet, many have speculated that he could put over whoever it is on his way out.

However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that Cena should come out on top in his last match, stressing that he's leaving the wrestling business:

"Yes [Cena must win final match]," Cornette said. "I know a lot of people are saying, 'Oh, don't you know, Jim, it's wrestling protocol they should do a job on the way out.' When you're leaving the territory, yes, not when you're leaving the goddam business."
John Cena has just 5 more appearances left for WWE. He will be in action at Crown Jewel, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match. After that, Cena will be present on a couple of RAWs before making his final PLE appearance at Survivor Series and retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
