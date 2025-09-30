John Cena breaks silence after final WWE match is confirmed

John Cena took to social media to send a message after WWE announced the date and location for his final match. The Cenation Leader hyped the match with a short message on X.Cena is currently amid his retirement tour that began earlier this year. The 17-time world champion has had a rollercoaster last run, which includes him turning heel, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, and also losing once again to Brock Lesnar. The Last Real Champion has just 5 appearances remaining in his current run, with his next appearance set to be at Crown Jewel in Australia.WWE recently cleared the air on John Cena's last match, announcing that he will don his wrestling boots for the final time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington. The 17-time world champion reacted to the announcement with a short message, hyping up his last outing to the squared circle.John Cena @JohnCenaLINKOne Last Dance. Final Final 12/13/25Veteran says John Cena must win his final WWE matchThe curtain is set to close on John Cena's in-ring career as the 17-time world champion will be hanging up his wrestling boots after his final match on December 13. While the opponent for Cena's final outing to the squared circle is not known yet, many have speculated that he could put over whoever it is on his way out.However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that Cena should come out on top in his last match, stressing that he's leaving the wrestling business:&quot;Yes [Cena must win final match],&quot; Cornette said. &quot;I know a lot of people are saying, 'Oh, don't you know, Jim, it's wrestling protocol they should do a job on the way out.' When you're leaving the territory, yes, not when you're leaving the goddam business.&quot;John Cena has just 5 more appearances left for WWE. He will be in action at Crown Jewel, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match. After that, Cena will be present on a couple of RAWs before making his final PLE appearance at Survivor Series and retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.