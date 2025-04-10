John Cena breaks silence after major WWE announcement; sends cryptic message

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to break his silence following his huge announcement for SmackDown. The Cenation Leader is all set to appear on next week's edition of the blue brand.

Since turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena has come face to face with Cody Rhodes thrice. During their latest meeting on last week's RAW, both stars took several shots at each other on the microphone. Things escalated after Rhodes took a jab at Cena's wrestling ability. This did not sit well with the 16-time World Champion, and he went in for a cheap shot. However, he was stopped in his tracks by The American Nightmare, who hit a Cross Rhodes on his opponent and left him lying in the ring.

WWE recently made a huge advertisement for John Cena for next week's SmackDown. The Cenation Leader will make an appearance on the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Following this massive announcement, the 16-time World Champion recently took to X/Twitter to send a cryptic message. Cena is known for uploading motivational quotes on his social media handle. He did something similar this time as well, writing about putting in effort to achieve mastery.

Cena could be referencing his announcement for SmackDown with this quote, as he is already talking about putting in effort, which is a typical heel move.

"Effort isn’t easy but it is the conduit towards mastery," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Ric Flair wants to see Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ric Flair said he wanted Cody Rhodes to defeat John Cena and retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Flair added that he believed Cena did not want to retire with the belt and wanted what was best for business.

"Cody should retain, because he’s on a roll. To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title. John is a company guy. He wants what’s best for business," Flair said.

Cody Rhodes is also advertised for next week's WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Rhodes' and Cena's potential interaction ahead of WrestleMania 41.

