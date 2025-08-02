John Cena breaks silence after suddenly turning babyface before WWE SummerSlam

John Cena has broken his silence after turning babyface on this week's episode of SmackDown. This was the final WWE show before tomorrow's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. This will be a rematch from WrestleMania 41, where Cena won his 17th WWE world championship. He was assisted by Travis Scott in his historic win.On SmackDown, Cena turned babyface for the first time since his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He broke his silence with a message on X.&quot;If you do not believe in self, it will be extremely difficult to get others to believe in you. Be authentically you. The possibilities of life could be expanded exponentially,&quot; wrote Cena.Check out Cena's post on X:Wade Barrett on John Cena's heel turn on WWE SmackDownJohn Cena's old rival, Wade Barrett, doesn't seem to buy his face turn. On SmackDown, the former Nexus leader and current commentator stated that he was hesitant about Cena's sudden face turn.Barrett had this to say about Cena's face turn:&quot;Let me float this out there. Among all the feel-good moments, can you get carried away and trust John Cena, who has tried every trick in the book these past five months? Allow me to be hesitant and pump the brakes for now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCena cemented his heel turn after seemingly joining sides with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. The 53-year-old had initially asked Cody Rhodes for his &quot;soul,&quot; but was turned down by The American Nightmare. In a shocking turn of events, Cena turned heel as he, alongside The Final Boss and rapper Travis Scott, laid down a brutal beating on Rhodes after The Franchise Player won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.Since dethroning Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cena has successfully defended the title against Randy Orton and CM Punk. He defeated Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event and Punk at Night of Champions 2025.