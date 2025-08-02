"Allow me to be hesitant" - John Cena's old rival doesn't believe he turned face on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

WWE fans were more than happy to welcome the &quot;real&quot; John Cena back when he admitted to the error of his ways, having turned heel five months ago at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, on the SmackDown before SummerSlam, Cena's old rival, Wade Barrett, didn't buy what he was saying.When John Cena came out on the August 1 episode of SmackDown, nobody expected him to thank Cody Rhodes for snapping him back to reality, and it didn't take much for WWE fans to accept Cena's explanation and embrace him again. As a result, the &quot;real&quot; Cena is back, and he even stated that there wouldn't be any Travis Scott interference in the rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.One man who hasn't bought what Cena said is Wade Barrett. The SmackDown commentator had this to say:&quot;Let me float this out there. Among all the feel-good moments, can you get carried away and trust John Cena, who has tried every trick in the book these past five months? Allow me to be hesitant and pump the brakes for now.&quot;It's certainly true that everything seemed as smooth as butter, and there was no friction whatsoever. Cody Rhodes was also quick to accept the apology via a beer, which is also quite interesting.While it's true that he accepted Brock Lesnar's apology, they had an entire trilogy before they made up. This seems suspect because it's all happening before the rematch at SummerSlam.There will be a lot of speculation about who could be the one to turn.