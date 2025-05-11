John Cena breaks social media silence after walking away with the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash 2025

John Cena defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at the Backlash 2025 premium live event. The Cenation Leader has now broken his social media silence with an interesting post.

Cena faced his arch-nemesis, Randy Orton, in the main event of Backlash 2025, most likely for the last time. The two legends pushed each other to their limits in an intense match at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

In the end, R-Truth played a huge role in The Viper's downfall. He stopped Randy Orton from hitting the Punt Kick on John Cena, but got dropped with an RKO immediately. This distraction gave Cena the chance to connect a low blow on Orton, and he followed up with a vicious strike with the title for the win.

Just hours after Backlash 2025, John Cena took to Instagram to share the cover art of his and his cousin Tha Trademarc's studio album, You Can't See Me, on its 20th anniversary (released on May 10, 2005). In trademark style, Cena's post did not have a caption associated with it.

Interestingly, the custom WWE Title has ice cream over it, leading to fan speculation that The Cenation Leader may be teasing his next opponent with this post.

Several fans have speculated that this could be a foreshadowing for CM Punk vs John Cena. The stars were involved in an intense rivalry in 2011 when Cena was holding the spinner version of the WWE Title. Meanwhile, Punk is well-known for his love for ice cream and his advocacy for the return of WWE's ice cream bars.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cena in WWE after his blockbuster victory over Randy Orton at Backlash.

