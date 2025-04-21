John Cena called "Biggest piece of garbage" by former WWE rival after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena's big win at The Show of Shows didn't sit well with one of his former WWE rivals. Wade Barrett (aka Stu Bennett) didn't mince his words while addressing Cena after his victory over Cody Rhodes.

Ad

On WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Cena defeated The American Nightmare and became a 17-time World Champion. The win was a historic one, and Cena's goal of surpassing Ric Flair came to fruition.

Immediately after John Cena's win, WWE commentator Stu Bennett called him the "biggest piece of garbage" in pro wrestling. He also said "Sc**w you" to Cena on the air.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans are aware that Cena and Stu Bennett were rivals on WWE TV back in the day. The Bennett-led Nexus made Cena's life a living hell, but the latter ended up winning the feud when all was said and done. Bennett never became a world champion in the company after his feud with The Cenation Leader concluded.

As for Cody Rhodes, he is no longer the top champion in WWE after a year-long reign. It remains to be seen if he keeps feuding with Cena and demands a rematch or if he puts his focus on someone else following The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.