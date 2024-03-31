John Cena calls Roman Reigns the "greatest of all time" days after his controversial comments

16x World Champion John Cena recently praised the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and even called him the "greatest of all time."

While Reigns once labeled Cena as one of professional wrestling's greats, he did state that Cena's 16 reigns as World Champion aren't equivalent to his current title reign.

On Twitter/X, Cena praised The Tribal Chief for elevating the World Title position.

"Many have “held the title,” but none have elevated the position and have had as much success personally and for the entirety of the @WWE like @WWERomanReigns. A true one of a kind and, in my opinion, the greatest of all time. Watch his @WWEonAE Bio tonight!" wrote Cena.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. discussed The Rock's alliance with Roman Reigns

Real-life Bloodline and Anoa'i family member Afa Anoa'i Jr. recently discussed the on-screen development of the alliance between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Anoa'i Jr. discussed Reigns being positioned as the head of the family despite The Rock's involvement. He also stated that seeing The Final Boss acknowledge The Bloodline sent a powerful message. Afa Anoa'i Jr. said:

"That did surprise me," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "Growing up it's always been The Rock, The Rock, The Rock, The Rock, but now to see Roman in that position, it's very interesting to see because of how long The Rock has been gone and now he's back. And to see The Rock acknowledge us, to acknowledge The Bloodline, it's very powerful stuff that's happening right now."

Roman Reigns and The Rock will team up on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. This will be the first time the two Bloodline members team up for an official match. They will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

The following night, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A victory for The Rock and Reigns would force The American Nightmare to challenge for the title under "Bloodline Rules."

