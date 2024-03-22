John Cena can do something most WWE Superstars can't, according to world champion (Exclusive)

John Cena's star power transcends most names in WWE's history, enabling him to possibly pull off one of the biggest accomplishments he can, says NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3.

While Cena is more focused on Hollywood now, he has indirectly been promoting WrestleMania 40. Considering the Stamford-based promotion is trying to make this year's edition of the event its biggest one, it would not be a surprise if Cena does make an appearance.

While speaking about the legendary superstar on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned how the Cenation leader has always drawn casual viewers to the product. He claimed that Cena could bring in a whole new generation to add to the company's audience.

"I think he has done that his whole life, though, his whole career. He has brought casual people into the WWE... Can he bring a new generation? I don't see why not. But I think they need something to like stick around for, too, because he is not there that much. He is promoting WrestleMania. Is he even on WrestleMania? He should be, right?" [1:42 onwards]

Another WWE legend recently praised John Cena

It is quite evident that Cena has earned the respect of many veterans of the industry and is cherished by many other legendary names, such as Randy Orton.

Taking to social media, the Apex Predator made a rare post recalling his on-screen rivalry with John Cena while promoting an episode of WWE Rivals.

"I've had some great rivalries, but there's no doubt @JohnCena was one of my favorites. Tune into @AETV for an all-new WWE Rivals TONIGHT at 8/7c and relive our epic rivalry. #WWEonAE," Randy Orton shared.

It remains to be seen whether John Cena will make a comeback at WrestleMania 40.

