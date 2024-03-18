Randy Orton pays tribute to 3-time World Heavyweight Champion in rare social media post

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently paid tribute to a legendary three-time World Heavyweight Champion on social media. That would be John Cena.

Orton and Cena share a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Legend Killer and The Chain Gang Soldier started their WWE careers in 2000 and 2001, respectively, when they signed with the Stamford-based company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). The duo went on to become household names in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles. Many fans and critics consider their rivalry as one of the greatest in the pro wrestling world.

Although Randy Orton rarely posts on his social media, he recently took to X/Twitter to post about his epic rivalry with John Cena. The Apex Predator wrote that their feud was going to be featured on A&E TV on the latest episode of WWE Rivals and also mentioned that he considers his rivalry with The Cenation Leader as one of his favorites.

"I've had some great rivalries, but there's no doubt @JohnCena was one of my favorites. Tune into @AETV for an all-new WWE Rivals TONIGHT at 8/7c and relive our epic rivalry. #WWEonAE," Randy Orton shared.

The legendary rivalry between these two superstars is cherished by WWE fans to this day.

Kevin Sullivan believes Randy Orton will feud with Cody Rhodes in WWE

During a recent interview on Tuesday with Taskmaster, wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan said that he believes Randy Orton will feud with Cody Rhodes as they could be a part of a great storyline because of their history.

"It's gonna happen," Sullivan confidently said. "They could do a magnificent job of telling the story because remember came in and there were the Legacy? You can bring that in. They started together. Randy accomplished something that Cody hadn't accomplished before him — he became [world] champion. There's a lot of things they can go with, and I happen to think that Randy's fabulous."

Orton is set to wrestle in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL. Seeing who will come out on top at The Show of Shows will be interesting.

