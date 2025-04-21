John Cena caught breaking character with Cody Rhodes during their WWE title match at WrestleMania 41 [Watch]

John Cena headlined WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While the animosity between the two was at an all-time high heading into the match, they were caught breaking character multiple times during the bout.
Cena won his 17th World Title in the last WrestleMania match of his career. He was assisted in the win by popular musician Travis Scott, while The Rock was nowhere to be seen. The newly crowned champion will be present on RAW tonight and has asked fans to tune into the show to see how he ruins wrestling.
John Cena and Cody Rhodes had a lot of bad blood heading into the match. However, The Cenation Leader was clearly seen calling the spots during the match as he directed Rhodes to hit him on multiple occasions. While wrestlers are required to maintain kayfabe and work the match as realistically as possible, this was arguably a clear breaking of character from the 17-time World Champion.
You can check out a clip of the sequence below:
John Cena detailed the reason behind leaving WWE at the end of this year
John Cena is currently in his final run in WWE and will hang up his boots in December this year. The Cenation Leader promised that he would leave the company with the World Title, and the first step to fulfilling that promise was taken at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.
The 17-time World Champion revealed the reason behind his decision during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Cena noted that he will be gone because he can no longer compete at the same pace he once could:
"I always shoot straight, and I'm a man of integrity and a man of my word, and when I got in this business, and I started to have some success in this business, I had to face almost being fired to come out clean on the other side. When I won my first title, I made a promise. I said when I'm a step slower, I'm gone. If you watch my stuff from 2015 and watch my stuff from today, I'm a step slower, so you know what? I'm gone because I made that promise to the people behind me," John Cena said.
John Cena will be present on RAW tonight, where he has promised to ruin wrestling for everyone. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes also makes an appearance on the red brand.
