Former WWE Superstar wants to face John Cena

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE at Money In The Bank after the main event saw Universal champion Roman Reigns retain his title over Edge.

While the entire wrestling world is pleasantly surprised by Cena's return, an old rival has taken to Twitter to express his desire to face The Leader of the Cenation. Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young) challenged him to a match in NJPW. Darren Young was a part of the original Nexus and was kicked out of the group following a defeat to Cena.

Same song same dance same challenge...Cmon JC ¿dónde está el verdadero desafío? Está aquí mismo #njpwstrong #blockthehate https://t.co/LdbhkPkaJN pic.twitter.com/k9jArnJ7Eg — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) July 19, 2021

"Same song same dance same challenge ... Cmon JC where is the real challenge? It's right here #njpwstrong #blockthehate ", Darren Young tweeted. (Translated)

Will John Cena capture his seventeenth world title?

John Cena has made it public that he will be making an appearance on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see who he faces in his comeback match.

He is widely speculated to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. With him starting on RAW, it will be fascinating to see what route WWE takes to build up the match between The Leader of the Cenation and The Tribal Chief.

The Universal Champion has decimated every opponent that he has faced in his path, ever since his title win last year. The last time Cena and Reigns competed in a one-on-one encounter was at No Mercy in 2016 when the latter came out on top. But with a determined John Cena embarking on his crusade for the elusive seventeenth world title, it should be a cracking contest.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

Do you think John Cena will claim his seventeenth world title? Or will Reigns continue his dominant title run? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

