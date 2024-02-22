John Cena claims he’s never taken steroids

John Cena is now working as a part-time superstar but the WWE Universe welcomes him home every time he makes an appearance. The multi-time champion has just responded to an extremely controversial question.

Cena is praised for his in-ring work and his physique when he does come back to wrestle. The 46-year-old has always worked out to stay in ring shape, but he is just now getting significant credit for his look at this point in his career.

The 16-time World Champion appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week and was asked about steroids and other performance enhancing drugs. Cena admitted they are used in the sport by some.

"The profession calls for it. Yeah, you gotta lift folks and throw them," Cena said. [H/T - SEScoops]

Stern pressed Cena further on if he was natural or not. Cena reiterated his position on the matter, declaring that he is clean.

"Still. Yeah, still," Cena said.

The King of All Media later speculated on how performance enhancing drugs may have had an impact on The Face That Runs The Place's physique. Cena weighed in, cautioning about the risks associated with drugs like these.

"There's risk-reward there. You know, if you hit the gas pedal too early, you can get a lot of bad stuff happen long-term," Cena said.

The former Doctor of Thuganomics has not wrestled since losing to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 4. It remains to be seen when Cena will be back, and if he will work WrestleMania 40.

John Cena talks meditation while away from WWE

John Cena is busy these days with Hollywood projects when he's not working as a part-time WWE Superstar. He said he recently discovered meditation and has incorporated that into his routine.

Cena continued talking on The Howard Stern Show but maintained that he was 100% clean when it came to steroids or performance enhancing drugs. He also talked about "his" meditation.

"Like you said, I know it's important. I love it. It's kind of like my meditation. It's a place that I have to be present. Or else you're gonna get hurt. So, in being present and exerting yourself physically, I just feel less stressed when I leave. Like, I don't worry about anything while I'm in there except what I'm doing. And then I ended up leaving calmer and in a better place. And when I walked in," Cena said. [H/T - SEScoops]

The future WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he received steroid use advice early in his career.

"Not really. I've been 225 pounds since I was 17 years old. [Cena credited his physique to years of dedicated weightlifting] I started lifting at 13. And I guess that's why I never needed it [steroids]," he said.

Cena's status for WrestleMania 40 is up in the air but it appears he may miss the big event this year. His last 'Mania match was a loss to then-United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

