"Wonderful human to be around" - John Cena comments on working with Hollywood personality

John Cena recently reacted to being announced for season two of actor-comedian Kevin Hart's TV series Die Hart.

Cena is, of course, a multi-time WrestleMania main-eventer and now a Hollywood star. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that he is one of the most recognizable faces in the world, joining his contemporary wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in that distinction.

Variety on Twitter recently announced that John has been cast to play a role in Kevin Hart's comedy TV series Die Hart, which will stream on Roku. The leader of Cenation responded to this with trademark class, showing gratitude for the opportunity to work with Hart.

"Any opportunity to work alongside @KevinHart4real is an opportunity to laugh (a lot) and learn (a TON). A masterclass in life and an overall wonderful human to be around. Grateful to be a part of Die Hart S2! @Roku"

John Cena has already found plenty of success in Hollywood, starring in F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad. Cena most recently starred in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, where he played the titular character.

John Cena might have a match at WrestleMania 39

Current reports and speculations suggest that one of the main events of WrestleMania 39 would see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin, The Rock. But next year's Showcase of the Immortals, which will be held in L.A., might feature another Hollywood star in John Cena.

After the culmination of season one, it was announced that Peacemaker has been renewed for another season. Series director James Gunn recently shared a few details about the production, where he said that shooting for the show will commence in a few months.

More specifically, he revealed in a tweet that shooting for season two will start after Gunn's highly-anticipated film, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, is released. The release date for the movie is May 2023, a month after the WrestleMania 39.

This might mean that John Cena's schedule will be free while on the road to WrestleMania. Having not wrestled a match since SummerSlam 2021, the 16-time world champion is due for a wrestling return. It should also be noted that, however it may hurt wrestling fans, his acting career is a priority over his time in WWE.

