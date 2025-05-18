John Cena confirms he will never face huge WWE Superstar again

John Cena is currently five months into his farewell tour in WWE. While fans and experts continue speculating about his final opponents, he recently confirmed he will never face a huge superstar again.

The Franchise Player has competed in four matches since his comeback in January. He lost the Men's Royal Rumble before emerging victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The 48-year-old then defeated Cody Rhodes in his first singles match in 2025 to capture the title at The Show of Shows. Nearly a week ago, Cena beat Randy Orton at Backlash to successfully retain his title.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena addressed his match against The Viper. He stated that it "put a close" on their 25-year rivalry, seemingly confirming they would never go head-to-head again:

"On the WWE side, we're just taking them one at a time. We did our last one in St. Louis. I had my last match with Randy Orton and that was pretty cool to call, kinda put a close on that 25-year rivalry. So, it's, you know, as every chapter happens, it's a different feeling for everyone," he said. [1:49 - 2:03]

Wrestling veteran believed Randy Orton would end John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign

Ahead of Backlash, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne speculated that Randy Orton would beat John Cena to end his Undisputed WWE Championship reign. However, he pointed out that it did not have to happen at the premium live event.

The 76-year-old stated that even if The Viper lost in St. Louis, he would eventually be the one to dethrone The Franchise Player:

"[John Cena vs. Randy Orton, who you got?] Orton. I'm going Orton. Unless they try to get a rematch with Randy and John. I mean, John has how many dates left? Then they might do something where they leave it a little up in the air. But I think Randy's gonna be the one to take it from him, eventually. If it's not this time, it'll be down the road before he quits," he said.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also suggested on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that Orton could complain about the way he lost at Backlash and demand a rematch.

However, Cena's comments seemingly put an end to these speculations.

