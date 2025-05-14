John Cena to defend Undisputed WWE Title against 6'5" SmackDown star in scenario proposed by ex-writer

John Cena emerged victorious in his first Undisputed WWE Championship defense at Backlash. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently speculated The Franchise Player's next opponent.

After capturing the championship at WrestleMania 41 by beating Cody Rhodes, Cena defended the title against his long-time rival, Randy Orton, last Saturday at Backlash. The 48-year-old emerged victorious after delivering a low blow to The Viper and hitting him in the head with the title while the referee was down.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed the 6'5" legend could complain about Cena cheating to beat him at the last premium live event, leading to a rematch between the two superstars. However, he pointed out that fans might get tired of that quickly:

"Who's gonna get the next match? Or does Randy say, 'Dude, I got scr*wed worse than anyone's been scr*wed in quite some time. What the F! Give me a rematch.' That's probably the easiest thing to do is just let him run it back again like they did back in the day. People might get tired of that quick because people get tired of stuff more quickly than they used to," he said. [19:10 - 19:33]

Vince Russo thinks John Cena's next opponent was revealed after WWE Backlash

During John Cena's match against Randy Orton, R-Truth interfered to stop The Viper from punting the champion. The former 24/7 Champion also interrupted Cena during the post-show press conference to show support for the 17-time world champion. However, The Franchise Player put him through a table with an Attitude Adjustment after R-Truth mentioned that fans claim Cena cannot wrestle.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Cena's spot with R-Truth at the post-show press conference was to set up a match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event:

"Coach, what's coming up on Saturday night in a couple of weeks? Saturday Night's Main Event. So, we're putting Truth through a table so Cena can wrestle Truth on Saturday Night's Main Event. See, you guys have to understand. So, just because Cena put Truth through a table now we care about Truth and now we thing Truth has a chance of beating John Cena. You always gotta take it a step back, guys, and ask why they do what they do. That's why they did that spot. In their minds, that's another opponent for John Cena," he said.

It would be interesting to see who John Cena's next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship would be.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

