John Cena should confront Triple H for a major reason, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes John Cena must confront WWE CCO Triple H and question him about the point of having him lose to youngsters in the company.

It's no secret that The Leader of the Cenation has become one of the most selfless performers in the global juggernaut. Just at this year's WrestleMania 39, Cena put over Austin Theory in the night's opening contest. Before that, the former WWE Champion lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 for the Undisputed Title.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, however, Vince Russo stated that John Cena losing to the young brigade of WWE wasn't serving any purpose.

Russo explained that Cena must have a chat with Triple H, questioning how it made no sense for him to elevate anyone when the promotion has stated that there will never be another performer as big as The Franchise Player himself.

"If I'm John Cena, with all due respect, I'm going to Triple H, and I'm telling, 'Boss, you made the comment that there's never ever gonna be a John Cena again. And nobody's ever gonna be bigger than the WWE brand. Then what is the point of me putting anybody over? I'm a movie star. I'm a world-renowned movie star. If you're making a comment that you're gonna keep your thumb on everybody, then what is the point of me putting anybody over?" said Vince Russo. [From 11:34 to 12:10]

John Cena on being accused of burying talent in WWE

A few months back, in an interview, John Cena addressed the accusations of him burying up-and-coming talents in the global juggernaut. Cena highlighted how he invests all his energy into every match, citing the example of his bout against Austin Theory, before which he sat down with the latter for ten hours.

"The reputation I had in the sauce while I was in it was that I buried talent because I would really invest my wholeheartedness. I sat with Austin Theory for like 10 hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day, to talk about our why, like, what's our story going to be? I would do that with everyone. I live it. My heart is on the plate," Cena said.

The Franchise Player is set to show up on this week's SmackDown, after which he'll also compete at the live event in Hyderabad, India, on September 8th.

