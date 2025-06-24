John Cena confronts a fan at an event [WATCH]

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena had an interesting interaction at a recent event as he confronted a fan ahead of his massive title defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025.

WWE Superstars were at the recent Fanatics Fest event in New York City, where the company also hosted a kickoff for this year's SummerSlam in New Jersey. The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night event in August 2025. During the event, John Cena had an interesting interaction with a fan as he was swarmed with people.

In a recent video posted on social media, it was seen that a fan was recording John Cena without his consent. The Franchise Player calmly confronted the fan and explained to him the importance of obtaining consent during such events.

"I'm a big fan of consent, right? So, if you would like to take a video, I'm a big fan of consent," Cena said.

Later, he returned to the same fan and apologized for storming out on him, explaining the chaos of these events before offering to take a picture or video, or whatever was needed.

"I'm sorry for walking away from you. Just take a deep breath and I feel like I'm in a tough situation. It's cool. It's kind of chaos back here. I'll give you whatever you want as long as you ask. I appreciate you," Cena explained.

Ex-WWE star thinks top name could dethrone John Cena

John Cena's reign of terror might not last a year, as The Leader of the Cenation is expected to retire by the end of 2025. Several names could become the next Undisputed WWE Champion, but Aiden English picked a surprising name.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks Sami Zayn will dethrone The Franchise Player and added that the veteran would love to elevate someone like Zayn in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I could see a thing where you could have a little bit of a WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan kind of story with Sami Zayn, but he stumbles along his way... And John Cena is very giving with big moments, and I know he wants to lift other people up," English said.

It'll be interesting to see how The Leader of the Cenation's final run ends in the Stamford-based promotion, as he has less than 18 dates left heading into December 2025.

