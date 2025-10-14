John Cena credited for having major impact on 2-time WWE Champion's career

A major WWE Superstar recently credited John Cena for teaching him the most out of anyone else during his career. Cena is approaching the end of his retirement tour and will be competing in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Speaking to NFL player George Kittle on the Kittle Things podcast, The Miz discussed the impact Cena had on his career. He shared that The Cenation Leader taught him the most and suggested that there was nobody better at controlling a crowd than Cena.

“Cena taught me the most. He’s like you got to listen to the crowd, I’m like ‘I hear them, I hear them chanting you suck’. He was like ‘you’re not listening, you need to know what to do and when to do it’. There’s no one better at knowing how to get a crowd to do what you want to do whenever you want to do it than John Cena," said The Miz. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cena defeated AJ Styles in a singles match this past Saturday night at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Former WWE writer makes interesting claim about John Cena's retirement tour

Vince Russo recently suggested that John Cena was not happy with his retirement tour in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that he had heard rumors that the 48-year-old was unhappy with how his retirement was being handled by the company. Russo added that he heard there had been contact between Cena and AEW as well.

"I'm hearing rumors that John Cena is very unhappy. He does not like the way this retirement thing has gone down. It is not to his liking. He is not satisfied with it; he is very disappointed. I heard there has actually been contact between the Cena camp and an AEW camp. With that said, Gunther is going over Cena," said Russo.

John Cena @JohnCena Put effort into your dreams….. you never know how far a little “hustle” can take you.

It will be fascinating to see if WWE has any surprises planned for Cena's final couple of months in the ring.

