John Cena cryptically addresses selling his soul to The Rock; WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin referenced

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to upload a cryptic post after selling his soul to The Rock. The Cenation Leader and The Brahma Bull joined forces at Elimination Chamber.

After winning this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Cena was joined by Cody Rhodes inside the ring. Both men shared a moment of respect before The Rock came out with Travis Scott. The Final Boss asked Rhodes for his soul, but the latter refused to give in to The Great One's demands.

John was seemingly happy with The American Nightmare's decision, but shockingly turned on the latter by hitting him with a low blow. The 16-time World Champion aligned himself with Rocky, and the duo obliterated the Undisputed WWE Champion, leaving him busted open.

John Cena is known for uploading cryptic posts on his Instagram handle. The Chain Gang Soldier recently did something similar as he uploaded an edited meme of Stone Cold Steve Austin, seemingly addressing selling his soul to The Rock.

"Stone Cold Soul," the post read.

WWE legend Mick Foley talked about John Cena's heel turn

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, WWE legend Mick Foley said he was impressed with how Cena's face immediately changed when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber, crediting his Hollywood career.

Foley also mentioned that John's incredible expression made him believe the 16-time World Champion had sold his soul to The Rock.

"That look on Cena's face, oh, that was bright. I mean, that'll go down in wrestling lore. And I think that's where Hollywood has really served him well because it wasn't an overblown reaction. It just, he looked like a different person. It was like he transformed, like I know that's John Cena, but he's like John Cena whose soul has been taken," said Foley.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

