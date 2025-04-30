John Cena is at it again

2025 is clearly John Cena's year in WWE as The Franchise Player continues to "ruin" wrestling for fans. In the meantime, Cena's no-context Instagram posts are still a thing, as he has now posted an old photo of Stephanie McMahon.

John Cena has been in the news since his heel turn, which fans expected would kickstart a generational run that had never been seen before in WWE. While he won the world title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, the reactions to Cena's villainous turn are still split, and there might be more to the story yet to unfold before a fair judgment can be made.

As Cena justifies his hate for fans, he also ensures to keep them guessing with his ever-so-fascinating Instagram posts. The 17-time world champion posted photos from a memorable segment when Stephanie McMahon almost had a TV marriage with Test in 1999.

Here's what the Undisputed WWE Champion posted:

John Cena's Instagram posts might have no captions, but they are always timely and reference something or someone trending in wrestling and beyond. In Stephanie McMahon's case, her ESPN+ show has drawn much attention.

The latest episode of Stephanie's Places revolved around The Bloodline and the little-known secrets of one of wrestling's most influential families. Cena might have a big match to prepare for, but he habitually isn't missing the opportunity to have some fun on social media.

John Cena is heading for a very nostalgic match with an unexpected twist

Fans who grew up during the rise of John Cena in WWE remember him as a superhero who almost always vanquished the heels. During his heyday, Randy Orton was one of Cena's most recognizable opponents, as they had several matches together on TV and premium live events.

Back then, Randy was presented as the vicious heel, and in 2025, the roles have shockingly been reversed. As seen on the shows after WrestleMania, WWE wasted no time rekindling John and Randy's rivalry, with the latter now being the good guy.

The perennial rivals will wrestle again after years at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Randy Orton's hometown, and it promises to send viewers on a potentially tear-jerking trip down memory lane.

