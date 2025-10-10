John Cena declined to work with former WWE SmackDown star: "Nah, I can't do it"

A popular former WWE SmackDown star recently revealed that he made a major request to John Cena, but the latter outright declined to work with him. The name in question is Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis).

Top Dolla started working with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020. His first stint only lasted for just over a year, as he was released from the company in November 2021 alongside his former Hit Row teammates. The stable returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and started competing on WWE SmackDown. However, Dolla was once again released from his contract in September 2023. The real-life AJ Francis has been a part of TNA Wrestling since 2024.

During a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, the host asked the former Top Dolla to blindly rank wrestlers who have tried rapping as well. The former SmackDown star put John Cena in the second spot and revealed he once asked the 17-time World Champion to rap with him and the Hit Row on a song. However, Cena outright declined to work with him, as he believed he wouldn't be able to rap like he used to.

For those unaware, John Cena released his music album, You Can't See Me, in 2005, which featured in the top 15 on the Billboard 200. Still to this day, The Cenation Leader's album is considered one of the greatest rapping albums by a wrestler.

"I mean, you can’t argue with the career that he’s had. But John Cena himself told me that he couldn’t rap with me and that he’d be doing a disservice to himself if he tried. I asked John to get on a song with me when I was still in WWE. He was like, ‘Bro, I can’t. I can’t do that anymore. It would be a disservice.’ He said, ‘I’ve heard the things that you do, and I wouldn’t be able to hang with you guys.’ So, I was trying to get him on a song with all of Hit Row, and he was like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’ So, I’ll put John Cena at number two," Dolla said.

Check out the interview below:

John Cena will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel

After facing Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena's next battle is just around the corner. The 17-time World Champion is all set to face his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this weekend.

The Cenation Leader has promised to give his all in his bout against The Phenomenal One in Perth, Australia. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

