John Cena destroying ex-WWE champion at Saturday Night's Main Event is predictable, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena is set to compete at WWE's upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the match outcome is already predictable, and the Cenation Leader will destroy his opponent in the match.

Cena was in action at Backlash, where a distraction from R-Truth helped him win his match against Randy Orton. However, the 17-time world champion did not show mercy toward Truth as he put him through a table during the post-show press conference. R-Truth talked about the incident on SmackDown, noting that he will face his 'childhood hero' at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that he has no interest in the match as he knows that John Cena will destroy the former WWE champion and pick up the win.

"Why am I going to watch something that’s so predictable? Why am I going to watch it? John Cena is gonna destroy R-Truth. They are gonna use that to try to get some heat on Cena. Why am I going to watch it if I know that’s what they are going to do? Why am I going to watch the outcome of a game if I know the score?" Russo said. [From 31:36 onwards]

Cena and R-Truth have a long history in WWE. However, the two men have not faced off in a singles match since 2011.

