John Cena Details Real Reason Behind His Role in WWE Studios' The Marine

John Cena is in his final WWE run, and The Leader of The Cenation shared the ring with almost every notable name from his past. Speaking about his past, the 17-time world champion recently revealed the real reason behind his role in The Marine.

Ad

The Marine was the launching pad for John Cena as an actor under the WWE banner. The Leader of The Cenation gained overnight popularity for portraying Sergeant John Triton, and the movie was produced by the Stamford-based promotion's studio, which later released several more sequels to the original film with different in-house names.

In an interview with People, the 17-time world champion revealed the real reason for doing the role in the film during his prime. The 48-year-old WWE legend explained the company was trying to create in-house movie stars, which would help their business, and Cena did it to make sure more people attended the shows.

Ad

Trending

"The reason I did this is WWE was opening a movie studio, and the thought process was if we could make our in-ring talent movie stars, more people would come to the shows. As an in-ring talent, the one thing I want is more people at the shows. So, I would go do this," Cena said. (From 02:19 to 02:39)

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

John Cena provides an update following WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena's heel run was clearly not going the way one expected, but The Leader of The Cenation did his best with the gimmick. Before SummerSlam 2025, the 48-year-old veteran expressed he was exhausted, but still had to face Cody Rhodes at the first-ever two-night event.

However, it took a turn for the worst as Brock Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion following a two-year hiatus and laid out John Cena with an F5. Speaking on Adam's Apple, Cena provided a health update coming out of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey.

Ad

"I feel my age, but it's nothing, no hill you haven't climbed before," Cena said.

Ad

John Cena has only a few months left before he competes in his final match in December 2025.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit People and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!