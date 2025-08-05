John Cena Provides Health Update Following a Surprise Attack from Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena had one of the most brutal matches of the night at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when he defended his title against Cody Rhodes. After he lost the match, he was on the receiving end of an F5 from a returning Brock Lesnar. Today, he provided a health update following the title loss and sudden attack.

Cena's heel run ended on August 1, edition of SmackDown when he went back to his roots ahead of his marquee match against Cody Rhodes. While he didn't win, the audience did, as they got Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect back, but the babyface met his former rival, Brock Lesnar, following the title match and took an F5 to close the show.

In an interview on Adam's Apple, the interviewer asked John Cena about his health coming off the first-ever two-night SummerSlam against Rhodes and the surprise attack from a returning Brock Lesnar. The Leader of the Cenation stated he feels his age, but it's nothing he hasn't conquered in the past. The interviewer further asked Cena a question about Lesnar, but the 17-time World Champion didn't address it.

"I feel my age, but it's nothing, no hill you haven't climbed before," Cena said. [From 00:15 to 00:19]

Brock Lesnar's return and attack on John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 was a last-minute decision, says ex-WWE employee

In 2023, Brock Lesnar competed at WWE SummerSlam in Michigan against Cody Rhodes. After the match, he put The American Nightmare over and disappeared for months. While he was supposed to return before WrestleMania XL, his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit stopped him, and the company kept their distance from The Beast Incarnate.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci thinks the company brought Brock Lesnar back at the last minute as The Rock refused to help the promotion, and John Cena's face turn on WWE SmackDown also factored into it.

"I think The Rock said, 'Sc**w you,' maybe at the beginning of the week. He said, 'Sc**w you,' I'm not showing up, and Cena said, 'Why am I playing this freaking role? I don't even like it. I'm going out there. I'm cutting a promo...' I think the Brock [Lesnar] thing was a last-minute thing. You know how fast they can get things done. Get a jet, sign a contract, and they cleared him. I think it was a last-minute thing," Carlucci said.

It'll be interesting to see when the two rivals will share the ring again.

