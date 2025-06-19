John Cena won't drop his Undisputed WWE Title to former IC Champion, analyst is convinced

John Cena has been on a roll since he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Peter Rosenberg made a bold prediction regarding whom the 48-year-old legend would not lose his title to.

The Cenation Leader's heel run saw him dethrone Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at this year's Showcase of The Immortals. He successfully defended the title against Randy Orton in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, at the Backlash PLE. Cena also defeated R-Truth in a non-title encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

Now, The Last Real Champion is slated to lock horns with CM Punk for the world title at Night of Champions on June 28. However, on his Cheap Heat podcast, wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg expressed his strong conviction that the former Intercontinental Champion would not be the one to end John Cena's reign in Riyadh.

"It's [Cena losing the Undisputed WWE Championship] not going to be CM Punk!" he said. [From 25:33 to 25:35]

Wrestling analyst commented on who could dethrone John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion

Sam Roberts recently shared his prediction related to Roman Reigns' impending return to weekly programming. For those unaware, the OTC has been away from TV since RAW after WrestleMania 41 following a brutal assault from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that upon Roman Reigns' return, the OTC would go after John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title. In this scenario, the analyst claimed that Cody Rhodes could help the Only Tribal Chief defeat The Franchise Player.

"I would think that the interest would be that he [Cody Rhodes] helps Roman Reigns win [the title from John Cena], and then he has to fight Roman Reigns," Roberts said.

It will be exciting to see if CM Punk beats John Cena at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this month.

