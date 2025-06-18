Roman Reigns to beat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, believes analyst, with help from 39-year-old star

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been off television since RAW after WrestleMania 41. Amid his time away, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts made a bold prediction about what lies ahead for the OTC upon his return to action.

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Reigns did not emerge victorious in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk due to Paul Heyman's betrayal. On RAW after 'Mania, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was brutally taken out by Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, John Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Following that, the Franchise Player has successfully defended the championship against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Trending

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts speculated that Cody Rhodes might assist Roman Reigns in defeating John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship upon Reigns' eventual return. He believed this scenario would then set up a world title bout between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief.

"I would think that the interest would be that he [Cody Rhodes] helps Roman Reigns win [the title from John Cena], and then he has to fight Roman Reigns," Roberts said. [From 01:12:44 to 01:12:50]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Sam Roberts predicted Roman Reigns' WWE return timeline

In the same video, the 41-year-old wrestling personality predicted when Roman Reigns would return to the Stamford-based promotion. He believes that the former Bloodline member will return around the SummerSlam 2025 season.

According to Sam Roberts, Roman Reigns would come back and go after John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Roman would have to come back soon. And then he'd have to explain why he's going after John Cena (at SummerSlam). The last time we saw Roman, he got laid out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. So for Roman to come back and be like, 'I'm back for John Cena,' it's almost like..okay. I mean, it could happen. He wants the title. He hates John Cena."

It will be interesting to see if the Original Tribal Chief returns very shortly and gets involved in a program with The Cenation Leader for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More